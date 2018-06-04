MFAH- Home Page
Hindustan Unilever plans to launch ‘traditional’ breakfast options such as khichdi, upma

June 4, 2018
Saved under Business
HUL, which sells brands such as Knorr and Kissan, clocked nearly Rs 1,147 crore from its foods division during FY18

MUMBAI: Hindustan Unilever (HULNSE -1.40 %), the country largest consumer goods firm, plans to launch traditional South Asian breakfast options such as khichdi, upma and pongal in a pronounced deviation from its earlier strategy to familiarize the Indian shopper with a more global menu, which included noodles and pre-mixed soups. 

The new products, made of millets such as jowar and bajra under its ayurveda brand Ayush, will mainly compete with MTR, Kellogg’s, PepsiCo and Marico in the Rs. 3,000-crore breakfast market, where consumers have been switching from western cereals to either traditional Indian or healthier alternatives. 

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

