His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj of BAPS Arrives in North America

HOUSTON: The spiritual legacy of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj continues with the arrival of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj in North America on June 22, 2017. Over the next three months, he will visit mandirs and inspire thousands of devotees in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Jose, New Jersey (Edison and Robbinsville), and Toronto, Canada. His visit will be filled with traditional celebrations, spiritual discourses, various seminars, and special events open to the community.

Since the earthly departure of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, Mahant Swami Maharaj now continues the lifework and legacy of Pramukh Swami Maharaj as the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was born in 1933 in Madhya Pradesh, India. In 1961, at the age of 28, he was ordained as a swami and given the name of Sadhu Keshavjivandas by His Holiness Yogiji Maharaj, then guru and spiritual leader of BAPS. Yogiji Maharaj recognized his leadership abilities and bestowed upon him numerous responsibilities including appointing him as the mahant, or chief priest, of the BAPS mandir in Mumbai, India. Thus, the name ‘Mahant Swami Maharaj.’

After Yogiji Maharaj’s earthly departure, Mahant Swami Maharaj dedicated himself totally to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the fifth Guru of BAPS. Under his guidance, Mahant Swami Maharaj relentlessly traveled to remote areas in India and abroad to inspire moral values and enlighten countless devotees. He was also called upon to be in the forefront during major celebrations and as a trusted advisor regarding critical decisions related to the organization.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was thoroughly pleased with Mahant Swami Maharaj’s virtues and devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and his gurus as well as his affection to the devotees and care for their well-being. On July 20, 2012, in Ahmedabad, India in the presence of senior swamis of BAPS, Pramukh Swami Maharaj officially appointed Mahant Swami Maharaj as his successor.



As the current Guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Mahant Swami Maharaj has led by exemplifying devotion, humility, and selflessness. He visits with devotees around the world to nurture faith in all individuals, promote family values and unity, and strengthen communities small and large. Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s vision continues to be his driving force behind guiding spiritual activities and organizational efforts as well as pursuing development projects to advance youth programs.

In the past year, he has continued his vicharan, or spiritual travels, throughout the world, and has thus far visited almost every major BAPS mandir in India and Africa. During his visit to the United States and Canada, he will attend numerous special celebrations including the ten-year anniversaries of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandirs in Atlanta, Toronto, and San Jose as well as a Murti Pratishta, a ritual to sanctify the murtis, for abhishekh in Robbinsville, NJ. After his three-month journey, he will continue onwards to the United Kingdom and the Far East regions.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a worldwide spiritual and humanitarian organization that is dedicated to community service, peace, and harmony. Motivated by Hindu principles, BAPS strives to care for the world by caring for societies, families, and individuals. Through various spiritual and humanitarian activities, BAPS endeavors to develop better citizens of tomorrow with high esteem for their roots and culture. Its 3,300 international centers support these character-building activities. Under the guidance and leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS aspires to build a community that is free of addictions as well as morally, ethically and spiritually pure. For more details, please visit www.baps.org.

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble and service-focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. Under his leadership, BAPS grew into an international spiritual and humanitarian organization with over 3,300 centers worldwide. He dedicated his life to the well-being of others, traveling throughout the world to foster love, peace, harmony, righteousness, faith in God, and service to humanity. With genuine care and compassion, he reached out to all members of society irrespective of class, color, or age. Recognized and respected as one of India’s greatest spiritual teachers, he lived by and promoted the principle: “In the joy of others, lies our own.”

