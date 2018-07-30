TravelGuzs- Home Page
Hockey World Cup: India women hold USA 1-1 to stay alive for quarter-finals

Added by Indo American News on July 30, 2018.
(Photo: Hockey India)

NEW DELHI: India kept their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup  alive on Sunday as captain Rani Rampal’s goal earned her team the all-important draw against USA to make it to the play-offs that will decide the last four quarter-finalists.

India needed at least a draw in their third and last league match to finish among top three in Pool B as both the teams had one point from a draw and a defeat in their previous two matches.

 

