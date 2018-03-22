Holi 2K18 Mela – The Experience, by Radio Dabang and ISSO

HOUSTON: Radio Dabang and ISSO held their 1st successful Holi 2K18 Mela – The Experience on March 18, from 1pm – 7pm at the I.S.S.O Temple Grounds presented by Zee TV, Discount Power and Turkish Airlines with top bollywood Star Abhay Deol and Winner of Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2016 Jyotica Tangri.

According to a popular legend, the word Holi is derived from the demoness, Holika. She was the sister of Hiranya Kashipu, a demon king, who having defeated the gods, proclaimed his supremacy over everyone else in the Universe. Enraged over his son Prahlad’s ardent devotion to Lord Vishnu, Hiranya Kashipu decides to punish him with the help of his sister, Holika, who is immune to any damage from fire. Holika carries the small boy Prahlad into the fire but a divine intervention destroys her and saves Prahlad from getting burned. Thus Holi is celebrated to mark the burning of the evil Holika.



The event was organized by Radio Dabang 105.3 FM Radio, with support from non-profit community organization like I.S.S.O and Gujarati Samaj of Houston.”I loved the Shuttle Service as i was dropped off to the event venue in 10 minutes “ said Shree Madan owner of Radisson Businss Group who also printed the custom Holi 2K18 themed shirts. Weather was perfect, on the last day of spring break. This was a safe, family friendly event. People dressed up in the traditional white color clothing ready to play Holi with all colors. Over 6000 people of different colors, backgrounds, languages, and religions united as one and raised arms to Indian and International music. It was a surreal experience for all ages and everyone went crazy as the event unfolded in a good way.



Highlights of the event included a Ceremonial Diya Lighting by Rj’s Guddi and Biraj who opened the stage thanking the Good Lord Ganesha before starting the event while the track for ‘Shree Siddhivinayak Mantra And Aarti’ featuring Amitabh Bachcha’s voice from the movie Sarkar 3 played in the background, all day Color Throwing, Live Video Mixing and music by Dj Dholi Deep for non stop 5 hours, RJ Arshi Managed the acts and dances, the only Holi Mela in Houston to feature Three Full Size Daylight LED Screen back drop wall with custom designed graphics by Tariq U Khan, son of Moid Khan of Radio Dabang 105.3 FM, a grand 20 by 32 feet stage and over 50,000 watts of sound output by Dj Sage Productions, Aling’s Chinese Foam Dance Party, Cultural Performances by Himi Haridas of H- Town Divas, Anju Group who also had henna tattoo design booth and applied henna for Jyotica and RJ Rashmi a day before the event, Fusion dance by Diya sisters, Khusboo Dance Group made the crowds ga ga over ghoomer, U.S. Desi Girls performed a malayali dance, Story of Holi portrayed magnificently by Bharatdarshana School of performing arts in their dance production “Holika Dahan” .



Rj’s Rashmi and Farhan entertained the crowds in between each dance school cracking jokes and interacting with the public with contests and giveaways, Music Festival featuring Live Bollywood Singer Jyotica Tangri – winner of Zee TV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Show all attendees swooned to her velvety voice on tracks such as “Pallo Latke, Maiyaa Maiyaa, Baby Doll” and many more, and the amazing appearance of No.1 Super star Bollywood Actor Abhay Deol who stepped down from the stage to interact with the crowd and honouring the sponsors with Marble and gold plated plaques followed by “Drinks with Dabang” based on Koffee with Karan Theme where the Rj’s asked Abhay Deol 1 question each and he answered them truthfully with no political filter, last but not the least was the Battle of the Dj’ s which was won by DJ Dholi Tamim.



The herbal color powder is skin-safe and was provided along with Pichkari’s at a nominal cost by Gujrati Samaj of Houston. Veenu Gaba and her team from AIG volunteered and worked very hard to help make the event successful. Lots of free giveaways, Pakola drinks and packets of Cookies by Wahid Lala of Famous foods, Juices & Discount Power T-shirts by Discount Power, Tea by Rahim Dharas of Tea India, Custom Toyota T-Shirts by Farhaan of Sterling Mccall Toyota who also had their Toyotas on display at the venue, Raffle Drawing worth $500 with cool prizes like Amazon gift cards and Drones, kids face painting and Free kids rides like Dunk tank, giant 40 feet inflatable slide and Mickey Mouse adventure Fun house sponsored by Omar Saeed agent of Northwestern Mutual, Foam Dance party sponsored by Aling’s Chinese.

Irfan Motiwala and Gary Yan as always came out to support the community while also thanking them while they are growing and a bigger Alings Chinese Restaurant is being built in Telfair. Fortbend Democratic Party was also present to support the event with Judge Juli Mathews and her team and Sri Preston Kulkarni also popped in to surpise everyone. Gangaraj and Rakesh Jain, Bawa Jewelers and most local advertisers came to support Radio Dabang as well.



Dance Party with DJ Dholi Deep spinning Bollywood, EDM finishing with Battle of the Dj’s lasted all day and crowds were not ready to leave when they had to stop at 7pm. The VIP Experience had a special tent with Tables and chairs for VIP’s with free food sponsored by Bollywood Chowpatty Chat and drinks with all access backstage passes, free t-shirts and VIP parking. Chef Nirmaan Shah of Nirmanz Food Boutique also attended with his wife and was excited when they got to take pictures with Abhay Deol. Megha Ozharkar, former president of Houston Maharastra Mandal quoted “ Excellent Event with great organization and my son truly enjoyed everything”.



A wide variety of vegetarian no onion and garlic yet very delicious fresh-cooked street food fragrance filled the area quickly making everyone hungry and was managed by Bombay Pizza Express and Universal Bakery serving both north and south indian delicacies along with chat items, Universal Bakery also went out of their way to prepare a fresh 4 pound Black Forest cake – the same kind you get at Monginis in Mumbai ( a must try treat ) to celebrate Abhay Deol’s birthday which was March 15, as a surprise for him. There was one more surprise for Abhay Deol and Radio Dabang when Scott and Jan Taylor of Revitalized communities presented a certificate from the office of Congresswoman Shiela Jackson Lee honouring their achievements and the philantrophic work done for the community.

While over 2500 parking spots at 5 different parking lots relieved some of the traffic on Synott Road with Shuttles run by Buland Patel and his crew got people into the event much faster, still many insisted on waiting in line outside the venue’s limited legal 250 parking spots which again were full near 3 pm, and still others parked in illegal spots along the Ashtalaxmi Temple jeopardizing the fragile permissions generously granted by Fortbend County to host this unique event at the I.S.S.O Temple grounds.

Radio Dabang 105.3 FM Moid Khan and Irfan Moosa and I.S.S.O team Ilesh, Buland and Bimal thanks all the sponsors for their generosity, over 50 volunteers, and the Dabang team Senior management crew Devangi Shah, Tariq U Khan, Sandeep Sulhan, Junior event manager Biraj Bhrambhatt, Radio Dabang Jockeys Rashmi, Farhan, Arshi, Tanu for their First amazing super successful HOLI 2K18!

What’s Next? Radio Dabang 105.3 FM is scouting for venues that can support over 10,000 people for its next large event.

For details stay tuned to Radio Dabang 105.3 FM.