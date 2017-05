Home Remedies For Unwanted Facial Hair

Oatmeal scrub, sugar and yogurt scrub, lemon juice and honey can help you get rid of unwanted facial hair, says an expert.

Geetika Mittal Gupta, dermatologist and Medical Director of ISAAC (International Skin and Anti-Aging Centre), lists down some home remedies to get rid of facial hair naturally…

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com