Honor Student Sahil Adhawade Nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Boston

KATY: Sahil Adhawade, a Freshman at Obra D. Tompkins of Katy, Texas will be a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, MA from June 25—27, 2018.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be physicians or medical scientists, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Sahil Adhawade was nominated by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Obra D. Tompkins based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the three-day Congress, Sahil Adhawade will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk to about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

“The is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, Executive Director, National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. “Focused, bright and determined students like Sahil Adhawade are our future and he deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give him.”

The Academy offers free services and programs to students who want to by physicians or go into medical science. Some of the services and programs the Academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skill acquisitions, internships, career guidance and much more.

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded on the belief that we must identify prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and help these students acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career. Based in Washington, D.C. and with offices in Boston, MA, the Academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage, and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as physicians, medical scientists.

For more information visit www.FutureDocs.com or call 617-307-7425.