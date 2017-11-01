Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Hot girl to lure and rob Oberoi brothers in Ishqbaaaz

November 1, 2017
Television Feed
The makers of 4 Lions are gearing up to bring yet another exciting track for the viewers of Ishqbaaaz, which airs on Star Plus.

After dhamakedaar ‘disguise sequence’ of Oberoi family, the three dashing brothers Shivaay (Naakuul Mehta), Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) will decide to travel to the exotic destination, Goa.

At first their respective better halves Anika (Surbhi Chandna), Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) will get insecure but later allow them to go.

Credit: tellychakkar.com

