Hours after Yogi Adityanath taking over, 2 slaughterhouses sealed in Allahabad

Added by Indo American News on March 22, 2017.
Two slaughterhouses were sealed by the authorities here on Sunday night, a development that comes within hours of BJP leader Yogi Adityanath taking over as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.(PTI Representative Photo)

Two slaughterhouses were sealed by the authorities here on Sunday night, a development that comes within hours of BJP leader Yogi Adityanath taking over as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Almost an year ago the National Green Tribunal had ordered the closure of these two slaughterhouses, an official said.

Credit: hindustantimes.com

