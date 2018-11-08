Houston Habitat for Humanity Celebrates 30 Years of Home Building



HOUSTON: A celebratory luncheon to recognize the contributions of Chevron, KPRC, Aramco and other organizations and individuals, was held on Tuesday, October 23 at the Westin Galleria. As guests entered the banquet facility, melodious piano music played by Phillip Hall created a festive atmosphere.

KPRC News Anchor Owen Conflenti welcomed the guests. Chevron received the 2018 Legacy Award. Since 1977 Chevron and its employees have contributed approximately $3 million. In addition, 3500 Chevron employee volunteers have contributed 100,000 hours of service to the Houston Habitat For Humanity (HHFH).



Chevron has also sponsored over 36 homes and partially sponsored an additional 15 homes.

The 2018 Carl Umbland Award was presented to Mr. Jerry Martin, Vice President and General Manager of KPRC. The Carl Umland Award was established to recognize the compassion, tenacity and dedication of Umbland the founder and President of the first board of directors. As a media partner, KPRC has featured the Habitat for Humanity in its TV advertisements giving HHFH national exposure.



The Harvey Hero Award was given to Aramco. They provided funding to help build homes for Katrina evacuees in Greensbrook neighborhood and other places. Aramco also provided resources to restore 176 Habitat homes flooded by hurricane Harvey.

The keynote speaker Jim McIngvale spoke from his heart about helping the hundred displaced by Harvey. His powerful narration of life experiences of individuals impacted by the hurricane was heart wrenching. His ability to communicate his feelings and his compelling message to extend a helping hand was laced with compassion and humility.



Allison Hay, Executive Director HHFH, thanked the recipients and expressed her gratitude. She updated the progress that HHFH is making with regard to the Tidwell Project/Robins Landing located in NE Houston. The master plan besides single and multiple family housing will include recreational facilities, bank, healthcare and other amenities. The cost of phase 1 of this community project is 15 million.

Long-time supporter of HHFH, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee praised HHFH for all the work done during Harvey.

To volunteer or donate, please contact HHHF at 713-671-9993 or Leela Krishnamurthy 832-654-9444.