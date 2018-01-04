Houston Parties into 2018 in High Spirits @ Desi Hungama!

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

SUGAR LAND: With cider and champagne, amidst spectacular displays of fireworks and vibrant pops, Houstonians got together to bring in the New Year with much cheer. Partygoers in Houston celebrated their New Year’s Eve along with their families with much revelry and passion at the “Desi Hungama 2018”, which was held at the Insperity Club, Skeeters Stadium in Sugar Land. The attendees of this glamorous event were looking forward to kicking off 2018 with this unique and first-of-its-kind show in Houston. And the list of attendee’s eager to let their hair down included the cream of Houston, the who’s who.



The elegantly decorated upscale and grand venue was ready to dazzle guests for an intimate dinner and a big bash. Donning sequined party dresses, to show-stopping classic little black dresses and killer heels, embraced with stunning accessories, the guests walked in to this bash with much excitement and fervor. And the freezing temperatures did not deter people from attending this irresistible phenomenon. The glitzy night began with some live music by Anis Chandani, music Director of Sa Re Ga Ma. It seemed that the guests were just waiting for breaking into their sways and spins, and as DJ Sage and Abby Malhotra from Sage Productions turned up, the site transformed into a high-energy electric atmosphere. And what a delight it was to watch hundreds of these dance away into 2018.

While music kept the guests entertained, the scrumptious food and unlimited soft drinks were being relished. The succulent and abundant spread of Indian cuisine included varieties of hot yummy dosa, that were being made at the live counter, and sponsored by DGN Factory, unlimited soft drinks by Prompt Realty, mouth-watering gobi manchurian, chicken 65, lamb kababs, veg pakoras, mixed vegetable curry, paneer makhani, mithai chats, chicken curry, goat curry and some delectable desserts catered by Aga’s Restaurant. There was a special arrangement for kids and they seemed to have a blast in an adjacent ballroom. Musical chair, balloon twisting and face painting activities kept the kids going bonkers, as they enjoyed cookies sponsored by Deep Foods, puffs and delicious cakes sponsored by Universal Bakery & Snacks. Juli Mathew and Toni M Wallace who are contesting for Fort bend County court also attended the event and appreciated the organizers and sponsors.

Some of the highlights for the night were the dazzling fireworks sponsored by Amir Dodhiya, 2.5 million lights powered by Discount Power, LED displays of Sage Productions. A champagne toast accompanied the eagerly awaited midnight countdown. Excitement and craze filled the air and reached a fever pitch as the large gathering rang in the New Year together! The raffle kept the enthusiasm going, with its delightful giveaways- 2 international tickets to India sponsored by Travel Guzs, 10 cricket bats sponsored by Amir Dodhiya and $1000 gift vouchers sponsored by Sony Kohli. The Desi Hungama team; Umang Mehta, Rajesh Desai, Jiju Kulangara, Kishore Ramaraju, Damodhar Jammili, and Ratnakar Moderkutti were overwhelmed with the magical response received to this glam event. The organizers cheerfully mentioned that this event had exceeded their expectations, and they are looking forward to welcoming everyone in their next New Year Eve gala.

Desi Hungama team would like to thank all the sponsors, Amir Dodhiya from New York Life, John W Varghese from Prompt Reality, George Eapen from DGN Factory, Malik Jamal from Discount Power, Freedom Automotive & Collision, Deep Foods, Namaskaar Entertainments, Pepon Digital, Hamid Lakhani from Travel Guzs, Sony Kohli, Surya Raghuthu and Manjula Raghuthu from Ace Pain Management, Gangaraju Hanumiah from My Tax Filer, Rasoi Katy, Universal Bakery, Advent Global, VOIP Office, Subhalakhmi Grocers, Smile Rangers Dental, Visitors Guru, Star Plus Dental, Chhaya Photo Studios, Agas Restaurant, Curry House, Desi Window, Genuine IT and Sage productions. They would also like to thank their media Partners NNN Channel, iAsia TV, Indo-American News, Radio Dabang, Masala Radio, Malayali FM radio & Malu Talkies Radio, and the Skeeters stadium staff, and all the attendees of this mega-event.

Desi Hungama 2018 was a grand success with a house full of exhilarated guests from all over Texas. The epic fireworks and the all-night-party was thoroughly enjoyed by adults and kids, and served as a toast to a happy and healthier year ahead.