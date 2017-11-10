Houston Rolls to Jaz Creationz, Jaz Bond 007 Elite Spootakular Hallow-Scream!

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

KATY: On Friday, October 27, Houston witnessed a marvelous combination of entertainment and glamour while raising funds for a worthwhile cause. Placio Maria in Katy, Texas, was transformed into a place of splendor and magnificence, as it was the evening of ‘JAZ BOND 007’, presented by Jaz Creationz. It was an evening of an Elite Spootakular Hallow-Scream Fashion and Dance extravaganza, coupled by being a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fundraiser. Jaz Creationz, a school of fashion and dance, is backed by the multi-talented founder, Jasmeeta Singh, who has several feathers in her hat. Jaz Creationz also specializes in organizing fashion shows for multiple occasions. The CEO Jasmeeta is extremely passionate about her space and she believes in inspiring others, in empowering women and kids to make them realize that passion is not only about commitment but also about fun. With that level of dedication and commitment, the extravaganza was definitely something to look forward to and Houston was geared for this gala evening. Jaz Creationz received a Proclamation from the Mayor, which states declaration of October 27 as Jaz Creationz Day.

The jamboree kicked off on time, with an exclusive VIP reception mocktail. This evening was not just going to unfold any regular fashion show, but a high-couture shopping extravaganza and a dance marvel, complimented with a high-end designer fashion show, oozing with glitz and glamour with 50+ stunning models. What would eventually reach to a larger-than-life, high pitched extravaganza, started off at a soothing tempo, with meditative movements of the Indian classical Kathak, solo performed by the talented Jasmeeta, who then welcomed everyone. The spiritual mood of the audiences was lifted and the show then picked up pace with the marvelous Jaz Bond models walking the ramp. Rocko, the emcee who had started the event with some super-cool rapping, introduced the models in a unique way by mentioning about their passion and their background.

The classical crossover and synth-pop Bond music set the right mood as the stunning models walked in. The Bond theme continued with a phenomenal and superbly choreographed act, ‘Black Tiger’, performed by Tu Nguyen & team. The intriguing act was so well illustrated that it seemed nothing short of an intense scene from a 007 movie. It surely was very captivating and triggered the sound of endless audience applause. The show got more gripping as several spectacular designers showcased their ravishing and graceful designs. The stunning labels included Envy Couture by Anil, Danny Nguyen Couture Designs, AKS Trends & Jewelry House by Karima, Robert Powell Designs, Designs by Alexandria Lee and Jewelry House by Saira. But this wasn’t it. A surprise awaited the guests in form of a very unique ‘Sikh awareness fashion show’, to felicitate Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who took the lead to help the Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims. The up-beat and foot-tapping Punjabi music complimented the ramp-walk of the stunning Sikh models, and Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal walked in as the showstopper. Deputy Dhaliwal has served at Harris County Sheriff’s Office for almost a decade and he was the first police officer in USA to get approval to wear turban on duty. In the year 2015, former Sheriff Garcia approved the Turban as part of uniform, to promote diversity. Deputy Dhaliwal and his team were awarded for doing an exceptional job during Hurricane Harvey and Irma. Other than Deputy Dhaliwal, the chief guests of the show included former Sheriff Adrian Garcia and Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena accompanied with his wife.

The evening was a perfect combination of glitter and thrill, and noble causes. Next in line was an auction for ‘Bald is beautiful’ cancer survivors, who gracefully walked the ramp, looking splendid in designer wear. ‘Bald is beautiful’ program at Jamie’s Hope Charity Organization for Cancer Survivors is designed to empower those who struggle with the reality of dealing with hair loss as a result of chemotherapy. Going through chemo is challenging and losing hair is devastating, but this channel aimed at letting them know of their support to them. It was truly overwhelming and inspirational to see the crowd cheer for these strong survivors and boost their confidence. The other benefitting organization was the Punch123 program at the Houston Broad Based Community Center, for minority and disadvantaged youth and troubled adults of all races in need of educational, social, mental and spiritual guidance.

It was then time for presenting the model of the year 2017 award, and Divya Singh and Mona Deo were declared winners of this prestigious segment. The finale was marvelously choreographed by Jasmeeta Singh, after which she stayed up on stage to thank all the sponsors for their support in making this fundraiser event successful. She thanked the Jaz Creationz Manager, Divya Singh, the coordinators, Tu Nguyen of Black Tiger, Seema Bhatia, Kiran Khurana, Rupy, Anil Ranna, Sarah Douglas, Houston by Jared Lang, Jai Jallan, Gauri Seth, Anasuya, Priti Islam, and Bobby Kaur. Sponsors are the backbone support of any event and the Platinum sponsors included Sabir Farukhdin from FS Group and Infodat by Mala Makela, the Gold Sponsors included Kenny & Ann Friedmen, Dilip & Shalini, while the Silver Sponsors were Nalin & Anju Sethi of SB&T Imports, and Saroj & Subhash Gupta. Bronze Sponsors included Arun & Sangeeta Pasrija, Lalit & Jai Jallan, India Culture center: Swapan Dhairyawan, Charlie Patel & Rajiv Bhavsar, Dr. & Mrs. Sewa Lega, Patron Sponsor included Rajiv Bhavsar from Wallis State Bank.

The main objective of this mesmerizing fashion and dance extravaganza was to raise funds for non-profits, and it was successful in doing so by bridging the diverse Indo-American communities through the channel of fashion and culture. The evening truly brought a smile to everyone, and the reason for their smiles was not just one.

Jaz Creationz organizes program for children, youth and adults, which includes creative community performance events and diverse fashion & dance performances. They have special dance classes for ladies where they provide choreographed dance lessons and right techniques. Their classes start from January 2018, the registration is on November 18 & 25.

To register online visit www.jazcreationz.com or call 713-858-8229 for further details.