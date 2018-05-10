Houstonians Remix Shreemix with Rhythm India @ Just Dance 2018

Click here to see Photo Collage

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

STAFFORD: The euphoria and jubilation of dance students is when they perform in front of a strong audience. And performances that leave a mark are not only credit to their uphill battles and endeavors but also a monumental credit to the dance institute. One such institute that is known for preparing its students to enthrall audiences is Rhythm India Dance Company.

Founded by Arzan Gonda, Rhythm India is well known for introducing their students to the best Bollywood dancers & choreographers; carrying out multiple workshops with renowned dancers and choreographers like Saroj Khan, Shakti Mohan, Jack Gill, and Shampa Gopikrishna. Rhythm India has been performing at many prestigious events, and their last event in March this year, the Half Time Show at the NBA Rockets v/s Phoenix Suns, was just remarkable. Their annual programs are much anticipated by its students who have worked tirelessly all year through for getting an opportunity to perform in a professional environment. And Just Dance 2018, their seventh annual program, was successfully held on Saturday, May 5, at the Old Stafford Civic Center.

Arzan Gonda comes up with exceptionally splendid themes each year and this year’s theme Remix Shreemix centered on the new trend of Bollywood- the old iconic melodies remixed with the freshness of today’s times. Both the shows, the first at 4 pm and the second at 8 pm, were house-packed with enthusiastic Houstonians. Arzan’s shows are always magnificent in terms of the dazzle and magnitude, and this year, with 225 performers aged from four years, dressed in glamorous and exquisite attires, it followed.

The entertainment began with two Emcees from Dallas, Ajay Patel and Anil Sankaramanchi, bringing the house down. Participation from the audience was one of the biggest perks of this show, especially with the most-loved game Complete the song. Talk about unmatched energy and you can see it all in Rhythm India’s shows. The opening act just proved that with 22 dancers performing to a medley of Bom Diggy remix & Laila Main Laila. The tempo was set, the adrenaline started pumping. And there was much more to follow.

Traditional Rajasthani attire clad dancers performed outstandingly to Ghoomar, with one of the dancers spinning on her knees. The crowd’s favorites went on. And the next in row was Mast Magan where the dancers used fans as props and captivated the audience that was by now foot-tapping and shimmering on their seats. The youth intermediate 2 and juniors intermediate groups had the audiences spring on the edges of their seat, while the Juniors intermediate group did a medley of Golmaal Again, Beech Beech Mein & Hawa Hawa. Some gravity-defying stunts startled the audiences.

The choreographies were superlative and the show, as usual, was a Hit! Rhythm India’s Senior Co. performed the last act of the show though it was the finale that brought the entire house to their feet. It was a electrifying combo of Tamma Tamma and Badri Ki Dulhania, followed by the popular remix Ki Kariye Nachna Aonda Nei, that got the entire cast and crew of the show spring up to the stage for their final bows. The audiences were impressed by the performances that were superior compared to last years. The 90-minute fast-paced and super-energetic show left the audiences mesmerized. From all the positive feedback received on the show, the best ones mentioned that Just Dance is the best medicine one could get while feeling low, while another member from the audience compared it with energy drinks.

While thanking the videographer and photographer Murali Santhana & Ramji Ramasubramanian, Arzan mentioned that they always rise beyond her expectations. The elegant backdrop and decor of the event was done by Nalini Kannan of Decor One, and Arzan complimented them that they have the most spectacular selection of decorations for any special event. Rachna Oak was the back stage manager and the solid backbone of the entire production back stage and like always she did make sure the operations were smooth. Arzan thanked the Rhythm India Instructors – Dilshad Patel, Namrata Sirur Singh, Ranjita Jonnalagadda Parihar, and Khushi Sachdeva and mentioned that they inspire their students. Arzan also expressed her gratitude to the assistant instructors – Anushka Oak, Neha Rode, and Sneha Dama.

In her special thanks speech she mentioned, “This year was special because it was the first time my parents were here from India to watch the show. We strive to promote Indo-American culture and Bollywood dance in the greater Houston area. Most importantly, while doing all of this we want to create wonderful memories and positive experiences for each of our dancers, and I hope they will cherish them forever. We want to take the audience on a journey with us, to be able to feel our passion, emotion and intention.

Rhythm India would like to thank all our dancers, their parents and families for your cooperation, understanding and commitment. I would like to thank our entire Rhythm India Staff and Team. Our instructors, choreographers, and administrative staff members who have worked tirelessly to help us grow each year. A big thank you to our youth intermediate groups and senior company dancers, who have worked so hard throughout the year, helping out with rehearsals and choreography. Their commitment and dedication constantly inspires me to do my best”.

Rhythm India will be performing at Bollywood Boogie 2018 – at the Sugar Land Town Square on Saturday, September 29, 2018. It is a free event & open to the public. Rhythm India is very excited to announce about the exclusive dance workshop with Swarali Karulkar this summer. Stay tuned for the date. Swarali was the top female performer and a finalist on Dance India Dance in 2014. Since then she has been mentoring and teaching dancers throughout the US. This workshop is open to anyone over 9 years of age.

For registrations for the workshops visit www.rhythm-india.com or email at xiao@rhythm-india.com or call: 281-968-9479. Rhythm India conducts classes all around town: Stafford, Katy, Sugar Land, and Bellaire.