Houston’s Hell on Earth: Deep Freeze, No Power, Bursting Water Pipes

Indian Americans in Houston are still suffering, along with their mainstream compatriots, from the deep freeze with associated pains of loss of electric power and burst water pipes. Relief will come next week with temperatures back in the 70 degrees F. The Indian Consulate has offered a helpline for the current storm: +1 346-2325345, enquiries@swbell.net