Houston’s Radio Host Gets Probation, Issues Statement!
HOUSTON: Sunil Thakkar, 51, the popular host of the Music Masala radio program and associated cruises and media events, has pleaded guilty in Harris County Court to the charge of sexually assaulting a minor.
Judge Ramona Franklin of the 338th District Court in Harris County sentenced Thakkar on Wednesday, Oct. 25 to deferred adjudication of guilt until Oct. 24, 2022.
As result of the guilty plea, Thakkar will be on a five-year probation, spend ten days in Harris County Jail, pay a fine of $1,500, register as a sex offender for his lifetime, and do community service for 120 hours. In addition, Thakkar is prohibited from coming into contact with girls under 17.
The case against Thakkar stems from a probable cause complaint issued by the HPD on Dec. 7, 2015 and Thakkar posted a $30,000 bond on Dec. 10, 2015. A Grand Jury indicted Thakkar on Feb. 5, 2016.
In the probable cause complaint, the minor is identified as K.S. She was away from home when her parents stumbled up on a diary that contained Thakkar’s name. Since K.S. was a minor, the state pursued the felony charge.
According to India Herald, the alleged offense occurred in February 2014, when K.S. was 15. She first met Thakkar on or about Nov. 22, 2013 at an event, K.S. told the police. However, she did not initiate the complaint.
Harris County’s Assistant District Attorney Joseph Sanchez set the plea bargain agreement with Thakkar’s attorney, Asha Reddi. The case will be erased from Thakkar’s record after he serves the full five-year probation. Thakkar is expected to report to the Harris County Jail after working hours for 10 days beginning Nov. 5.
In response to the news reports, Sunil Thakkar issued a statement providing his side of alleged incident and the sentencing. “I fought for two years to go to trial to prove my innocence. After much thought and advice from my attorneys I decided to accept deferred adjudication rather than go through a trial that would cause trauma to both families. I am thankful for the support of my family and friends through these difficult times. While I cannot discuss the details of the case in any media I am available to talk one on one” said Thakkar.
This man has always been a predator, yet our community celebrates him like he really is a celebrity. As long as he stays on the registry he will be a criminal for life. Shame on MS Reddy for taking this case. I understand she is an attorney; however she is a woman first. With so much inequity amongst women and the fact he does ridicule women on his show, why would she defend him. More over this story has been around for over two years and now it is being reported ? Houston this man is a PREDATOR keep you children away from him..Shame on his wife for allowing this to happen.. she knows exactly who and what he is.
Hope advertisers will quit his show. I will not support advertisers on his radio programs.
If he had to plead guilty what is there to defend? People put everything on line to prove innocence or defend truth.
Why would he allow his name on sex offender registry for life? A
Dear Rakshaben – I am sure that like you, many people without knowing the facts of the case would judge on what has been presented by the media and thoughtlessly circulated by spiteful individuals on WhatsApp. The media, like the judge, prosecutor, and police are all doing their job, and no one knows what really happened in this case except the two involved. There are so many details, included the troubled past of the girl who aggressively turned to Sunil for attention, that are withheld from the public. It is being reported now as the case just went through sentencing on WED OCT 25th. I know my husband, and while he has many flaws, he is not a child predator. I am a woman, and while I have been a faithful and supportive wife, mother, and daughter-in-law, I know a lot of women who have thrown themselves to my husband. Women who are younger, older, single, married, disturbed, maybe mentally ill, thrill seeking, or just needing attention. And my husband has flirted with many of them, even on the radio, on stage, and in front of me. Unfortunately, its a part of his persona. But I stand by him because I know him better than anyone else, and know he is not capable of what he was charged with. I am hurt by all that has happened, and certainly did not “allow any of this to happen,” it was all beyond my control. I thank the overwhelming support of our family and friends, and pray to God to give us all the strength to overcome this.
Not an American of Indian Origin. He has not naturalized due to a DWI (driving while intoxicated) charge from 2009. This crime and the previous one are crimes of moral turpitude and are deportable offenses. Hope he gets deported back to Matunga. To see for yourself check out Harris County courts website.
Hello Bapu/Rakshana,
There is no bigger court than a wife’s statement . In show Business you meet 1000’s of people with different age group and mind set. Sunil has done an excellent job of balancing the act of Flirting and not cross the line of decency . I would happily allow my daughter to be around Sunil alone .
Bottom Line : Sunil got one troubled person while dealing with 1000’s of people in a span of over 17 years .
Btw,
I don’t know Sunil personally and also I have watched him closely many how he deals with young men and women over 15 + years in Public events and Temple events.
I am sure he will get over it and things will be good.
Shrini Dev
I am so relieved that this man is finally exposed. I am shocked to see that women support this man. Not really that surprised but utterly disgusted that in order to prove his innocence, this victim (and other victims) are being slandered by using words like “disturbed” and “mentally ill”. People in glass houses should not throw stones Mrs. Thakkar.
The whole Thakkar family will stand behind this cheap comedian as he makes tons of money by fooling sponsors and public at large.
I wont be surprised if Srini and other people will be paid for writing good things about him.
As his wife said, he has a persona of flirting with women , what the heck ?
He has always presented cheap comedy with vulgar comments on co -host and sometimes audiences as well.
I wont listen to his show ever…
The radio sponsors should withdraw immediately , they have been fooled for long time now .
Sandhya, this in no way reflects you. You cannot be held responsible for your husband’s actions and nobody is holding you responsible. In fact, most of us sympathize with you, your kids and mom in law. You guys started your show about the time I moved to Houston. I have grown up listening to your show and always enjoyed them. I was stunned to hear of this and did not believe it in the beginning… Having said that, I would like to say that sexual predation is rampant in our society. Most of the times the family is the last to find out. I have known of several cases a couple even as young as 8 and 9 who have been groped and violated by so called pillars of society. When does society take a stand? Why is it that the girl is the one who is victimized? Why is she the one who is maligned? Why can we not listen to our girls? Why do we have to doubt our girls but not the men? A 45 year old with a 25 year old is not an issue. However, a 45 year old with a 15 year old is a big problem. At 14 or 15 one does not have the maturity to make good decisions or give consent. It is up to the adult to do the right thing. If there was no culpability, the case would have been dismissed. His high flying lawyer ensured that he got just a slap on the wrist. Let me also add that the local media has kept very quiet about this whole thing and kept it well under wraps for this long because of the Music Masala clout. I have always enjoyed your shows but have stopped listening now. I have to take a stand. My heartfelt sympathies for you. I do wish that you emerge stronger and better in spite of all this.
@ Shrini
Unfortunately, a wife’s court is not always unbiased…love, disbelief, pain cloud judgement…I can only sympathize with the wife…she has to do what she has to do for her family…no one should be judging her….
I am glad this person is finally exposed. People should quit watching his show, go to his events and businesses should stop sponsoring on masala radio. These type of men have no place in this society.
I would personally not go to any grocery store/restaurants that advertise on masala radio and support these type of men.
This is what we do know…
He has pleaded guilty in Harris County Court on charge of sexually assaulting a minor.
He is 51 now and was 48 when alleged incidence happened
KS was 15 yrs old in 2014 when alleged incidence happened
ST had enough money and resources to hire the best legal team money can buy
Here is what we do know
He has voluntarily agreed to… plead guilty (as per article)
Serve 10 days in Jail
Be Registered as Sex Offender for LIFE
Pay $ 1500 in fine
Avoid the contact with female under 17
Be on probation for 5 years (should he break law in five years he will be punished to max 20 years)
This is even when there was no DNA evidence (the incidence had taken place long before parents found the diary)
This is what we think..
NO ONE IN THE RIGHT MIND WOULD ACCEPT THIS CONDITION OF DEFERRED ADJUDICATION HAD HE GOOD CHANCE OF BEING FOUND NOT GUILTY (That is not the same thing as being not guilty)
So prosecution must have enough to make him go for deferred adjudication.
We all know in cases like these it is so hard to prove the charges since the incidence happened long before diary was found.
What we do know
He did try to minimise the whole thing in his Facebook page yesterday – hoping there will be sympathy from his fans and family and friends. However, there were too many harsh comments and the post has been since deleted.
Sandhya like many celebrity wives is playing a “Huma Abedin” role:
Sandhya is trying to protect him by implying that the girl had so many issues (which she might have) but after all she was a minor child the adult in this incidence was 48 year old man.
Instead of remorse he is showing full arrogance and want to talk one on one to tell his side of story.
Yes our community need to send a strong signal that such behaviour is not acceptable – advertisers can pull out.. listeners can tune out … cruise goer can find another deal and so on.
Sandhya .. if no one besides those two know what happened what make you think that he is innocent as he claims (all criminal say they are innocent – did the prosecutor made up the case out of thin air?)
Could it be that those criticising are not spiteful but are appalled by his going after a 15 year old and even after being caught is trying call it “fantasy in a diary?” Wake up and smell the coffee!
Sandhya – “There are so many details, included the troubled past of the girl who aggressively turned to Sunil for attention, that are withheld from the public.”
Is Sunil at 47 not savvy enough to recognise the warning signs and stay clear of it? Are you implying that if she did have issues she was a fair game for Sunil?
We believe..
It must have taken a lot of courage for parents of SK – subjecting her through all the publicity -knowing that there was not DNA evidence -knowing they were up against powerful Masala organization. They would not have proceeded had there not been so much on their side too.
Shrini “Sunil got one troubled person while dealing with” some of us thin it is Sunil who is troubled person.
Shrini “I don’t know Sunil personally” “I would happily allow my daughter to be around Sunil alone ” Please be a good father. If you love your daughter do not make her a sacrificial lamb just to prove your argument.
There is more here than meets the eye. Who writes a dairy nowadays anyway. The girl did not initiate this and if gone on trial, Sunil would have been acquitted, but can he take that chance ?
He got what he negotiated and took it. No prosecutor would accept a deferred adjudication in a sexual assault unless their case is weak. It is easy for everyone to blame, but looking at the circumstances and reviewing past similar cases, sometimes just mere association would be enough to get some one like him in trouble.
@css1983
“No prosecutor would accept a deferred adjudication in a sexual assault unless their case is weak.”
No powerful celebrity defendant would accept Life Time position on Sex Offender list had it not been for the fear of losing. This is when there was no DNA evidence or scientific proofs
Yes there is more than meets the eye but the fact is he did plead guilty … with deferred adjudication.
@Shrini, if that is your real name, to suggest that you would allow you teenage daughter to be around an acquaintance (with a long rap sheet of flirtation) sounds absurd and fallacious.
you are trying to color the picture from the figment of your imagination and create a positive spin to this disturbing news.
If you insiders think by providing an alternate spin is going help Sunil, it won’t!
Just Heartbreaking to hear this! I believe in “reading between the lines for your answer”
Unfortunately we had another tragic case this month in the state of Texas with the case of Sherin Mathews RIP in Richardson Texas.
Parents – our most important job in life is to protect our children at all times as to our best ability, when that line is crossed you’ve become a stranger.
As shocking to see this happening, ST has been a role model of our family for ages since we came to Houston. Negative comments about him on here and on social media will not do anything but give pleasure to your emotions.
The fact that this involves an adult and a child is just not justified in any right whether it was plea or verdict. These type of cases shouldn’t even come up in our system but sadly it does!
All we can do is pray and hope for a better tomorrow.
Our prayers to both families involved in this!
He is guilty!!! This is disgusting! A 47 year old man with a 14 year old little girl??? If ge wzs innocent, he would have fought to win. But instead, him.and his stupid wife are blaming the little girl??? You are a sick family! Get out of Houston snd away from our girls!!
As far as the comment that no prosecutor would give deferred adjudication in a case like this, that’s just not true. This case and Sunil’s criminal record don’t really warrant prison. And for a prosecutor, deferred and a conviction with probation are about the same thing on a sexual assault. Neither can ever be sealed from his record, and both require lifetime sex offender registration. And a judge couldn’t give probation on this case, only deferred. This is common in a case like this unless the prosecutor wants prison time.
Let’s take off our hats of social and moral police for a minute and think about the family( the wife, kids and mother). Regardless of the verdict lets not forget the trauma they must have suffered throughout the case and the trauma they are suffering now. Let’s save them some dignity and leave them alone instead of attacking, judging and shaming them. No family deserves this. I wish Thakkars strength and patience to sail through this.
Sandhya your arrogance and inhuman response is unbelievable. The victim was the same age of your own daughter. Sunil is not a flirty celebrity by any far stretch of anyone’s imagination. He is a monster that got Lucky. The victims family is very well know and respected in Houston and chose not to have their poor child mutiladed by the despicable defense attorney Reddy. You and your disgusting husband need to leave Houston so we may all heal. Many thanks to indo-American for reporting this story. FYI fake news and spin doctoring that conviction does not go away he just has to stay clean for 5 years. Hope he gets what he deserves when in jail. It will be a very long 10days.
His nick name should be Chester “child molester” I don’t wanna hear that how many people have thrown themself to Sunil. He specially should not be touching a young girl period don’t care and don’t give a shit what his family has to say. If you ever try to explain in a group or me not your fault I will slap the shit out of you. You took advantage of your position and power. If she came to u for support then support her like a grown person not taking advantage of the situation and call it was mutual thing. D&$k head how old are you compare to her period.
Should have fought the case if u were innocent but didn’t do that. Did you? Don’t wanna both families to go through this pain. A Chester never thinks about others he always thinks for himself.
Would reporting him to ICE (immigration enforcement) +18663472423 get him deported since he is not a US citizen?
Sandhya, time will heal all this and people will move their anger on to other things. Can’t fight or explain out of this situation, just have to let it play out.
Stay decent and humble and rely on close friends to keep you sane. Same for Sunil.
Why? He’s paying a heavy price for what he’s done. He’s being given a chance to be there for his children and wife and still answer for his actions. Pushing him to get deported seems very malicious. So either he leaves without his family, or you move these children who only know life here to a country they’re not a part of? It seems like that punishes his innocent children more than anything else.
It’s likely he’s on their radar anyway, but no reason to help push that along in my opinion.
Texas Lawyer- thanks for your input. Sometimes making an example of someone who commits such heinous crimes is more important. We as a community should not bury our head in the sand just because of the “damage” done to the family. Think about the damage he has caused in the kids life. And come on you cannot with a start face say 10 days in prison is punishment enough.
*straight face. Autocorrect fail.
If ST is not a US citizen, then this kind of conviction would generally trigger deportation proceedings, and this cannot be plea bargained as immigration proceedings are entirely different. I am sure ST and his lawyer were aware of this when he took this plea bargain. May be he became a US citizen prior to his DWI conviction or even sometime later (Note that a simple DWI conviction – with no injuries or accident, alone is not enough to bar anyone from citizenship).
Css is correct about the immigration consequences. I’m not approving of whatever happened between him and this girl. I spent most of my career prosecuting sex offenders. I’m just saying that we can be vocal and disapproving and still recognize that there’s harm to others involved here. And he didn’t only get 10 days in jail. He’s got 5 years of probation ahead of him. Fines. Reporting to probation officers, drug and alcohol testing. Lifelong public registration. Sex offender treatment, polygraphs, etc are mandatory too. And if he messes up even once, he faces 2 to 20 years in prison. Not to mention the stigma of all this. His neighbors will know. He can’t do volunteer work at his kids’ school. Moving to India where he won’t be on their registry would be a gift to this guy. Just something to think about.
I know nothing about the case at hand and I have nothing to say about it. Therefore, I cannot pass judgement on what may or may not have happened. However, I can speak from experience.
I have always admired Sunil Thakkar for how he was able to come to America and build up the great Music Masala radio station (now Masala Radio) and become a huge icon in the Indian American community. The fact that he and the folks at Masala Radio were able to organize so many events and promote our Indian culture here in Houston is something we should not forget. However:
Sunil Thakkar has shown signs of his disrespect for people all throughout his career. He has absolutely no problem with making fun of minorities, women, etc. If you listened to him on his show, you would hear many sexist/racist jokes by him about how women are always nagging or want to go shopping and jokes about South Indians.
Just read the reviews, the signs have been here all along: https://www.yelp.com/biz/masala-radio-sugar-land
It is clear that this guy has never had respect for women or people of the like and I am honestly not surprised that something like this came into the light. I only hope that the innocent people at Masala Radio can come out unharmed and continue to promote good Indian cultural events and service to the community without facing the backlash of this news. Halo Re Halo!
Sunil is a public figure, the music masala business is based on his reputation. He takes on representing the Indian community by accepting a de facto leadership role. ie Anthony Bourdain, more free marketing for MM. Time to move on and allow someone else to rep the Houston community. Where are our leaders voice? The ones that tweet and post news of the day, work tirelessly on charitable organizations, call our representatives, send letters, raise money for races, March, encourage others and voice inequities about other public figures and are passionate about social causes, speak! But is this too close to home, then that would be the real test. You guys run for office, show up at council meetings, take up social issues – this is not important? You know who you are.
Look, we all know something happened. A 15 year old girl is the definition of a confused human being, they are trying to find their way. Enough evidence to prosecute, burden is always on the victim, let’s be real. Wife admits that Sunil flirts, but others “throw themselves at him”, how hypocritical! She saying he gets a pass? Why, because of his position. Sounds familiar.
Also, let’s see who actually makes a stand. Who will still go to the parties, allow their kids to dance at his functions (can they if they are under 17), who is still advertising? Sunil is no Mattress Mac, we don’t need him to speak for the Indian community on a national or local stage, there are many bright, good, articulate Indians. The registry in itself is a good reason, he should not take on this role, what does that say about our community and what we stand for? We should not call out others when we can’t do it on our own people. Sunil, please just pass the mic and let others be front and center.
#metoo
This was his post last night –
“I have been fighting to prove my innocence against the charges for almost two years. I refused initial plea bargain offers and pushed for trial. After much thought and deliberation, and on the advice of my lawyers, I accepted the final plea bargain offer for deferred adjudication to avoid the trauma a trial would cause for both families. I was also advised by my attorneys that deferred adjudication is not a conviction on my record. In my very public life, I come across an unusual amount of people of all genders and ages with troubles that just want a sympathetic ear and I would have never dreamed that fantasies from a diary would lead to this. I am fortunate that my wife, kids, family, and friends continue to support me. Legally I am not allowed to discuss this case on media, but I can certainly discuss it one on one. Please feel free to call me.” – Sunil Thakkar.
So he pleaded guilty based on someone’s fantasy? Like really. Stop making fools of people. His life should be made living hell. And yet we have folks like Ramesh Anand who commented on his post supporting him (this is what he wrote – Through my interactions with you over the years, I have always seen you as a fun loving family oriented person. My prayers are with your family that you all tide over this rough patch in your lives.)
We should come together and stop listening to his radio shows. Once the viewership is down, the sponsors will stop the ads. The best way to hit someone is always thru financial.
How can we get this child molester out of the radio industry. Time to boycott all his sponsors who support him.
Please join me to remove him from Masala radio.
I will send the link for the signatures soon.
Let’s get this man out of this radio station, our kids don’t need him to be a role model.
Ramesh Anand is supporting this goon!!! Ramesh you need to understand what the case is about, please educate this man on what is happening , he apparently is clueless on this child molestation case.. if you had a daughter you would understand Mr Ramesh, otherwise please don’t support this man.
Btw, he was brought in on Rape charges. Even consensual intercourse is considered rape if the victim is underage. Let’s call it for it is legally. He pleaded guilty to rape of a minor. Yes, he still denies it because they settled.
Which innocent person who is tried in the court decides to settle?? If it was me I would fight to prove my innocence but this guy decided to settle which definitely shows he is guilty.. let’s hope to get more details on this case.
If anyone knows anything about the case, please respond on here since the media is not publishing much on this.