Houston’s Radio Host Gets Probation, Issues Statement!

HOUSTON: Sunil Thakkar, 51, the popular host of the Music Masala radio program and associated cruises and media events, has pleaded guilty in Harris County Court to the charge of sexually assaulting a minor.

Judge Ramona Franklin of the 338th District Court in Harris County sentenced Thakkar on Wednesday, Oct. 25 to deferred adjudication of guilt until Oct. 24, 2022.

As result of the guilty plea, Thakkar will be on a five-year probation, spend ten days in Harris County Jail, pay a fine of $1,500, register as a sex offender for his lifetime, and do community service for 120 hours. In addition, Thakkar is prohibited from coming into contact with girls under 17.

The case against Thakkar stems from a probable cause complaint issued by the HPD on Dec. 7, 2015 and Thakkar posted a $30,000 bond on Dec. 10, 2015. A Grand Jury indicted Thakkar on Feb. 5, 2016.

In the probable cause complaint, the minor is identified as K.S. She was away from home when her parents stumbled up on a diary that contained Thakkar’s name. Since K.S. was a minor, the state pursued the felony charge.

According to India Herald, the alleged offense occurred in February 2014, when K.S. was 15. She first met Thakkar on or about Nov. 22, 2013 at an event, K.S. told the police. However, she did not initiate the complaint.

Harris County’s Assistant District Attorney Joseph Sanchez set the plea bargain agreement with Thakkar’s attorney, Asha Reddi. The case will be erased from Thakkar’s record after he serves the full five-year probation. Thakkar is expected to report to the Harris County Jail after working hours for 10 days beginning Nov. 5.

In response to the news reports, Sunil Thakkar issued a statement providing his side of alleged incident and the sentencing. “I fought for two years to go to trial to prove my innocence. After much thought and advice from my attorneys I decided to accept deferred adjudication rather than go through a trial that would cause trauma to both families. I am thankful for the support of my family and friends through these difficult times. While I cannot discuss the details of the case in any media I am available to talk one on one” said Thakkar.