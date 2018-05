How a child rape became a religious flashpoint for India

India’s top court has moved the trial in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The BBC’s Yogita Limaye spoke to people in the community about the divisions that led to the court’s decision.

“I just want justice for my child,” her mother says. “I want her attackers to go through the same pain that she went through. The way they have made us cry, I want them to cry.”

bbc.com