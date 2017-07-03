How a Punjabi billionaire saved many Indians from execution/ imprisonment in UAE

Jagtar Singh has never stopped regretting the day he agreed to his son’s request to go to Dubai. Satwinder Singh was 24 years old, the son of a small mill-owner, growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of opportunities in Barnala, Punjab.

In January 2014, he landed a job in Al Ain, Sharjah, as an industrial worker. It would pay him 4,000 AED (about Rs 70,000) a month — a big sum for the Class XII passout.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com