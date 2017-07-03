Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

How a Punjabi billionaire saved many Indians from execution/ imprisonment in UAE

Added by Indo American News on July 3, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Oberoi at the Dubai labour camp he owns (Photo: Varinder Bhatia)

Oberoi at the Dubai labour camp he owns (Photo: Varinder Bhatia)

Jagtar Singh has never stopped regretting the day he agreed to his son’s request to go to Dubai. Satwinder Singh was 24 years old, the son of a small mill-owner, growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of opportunities in Barnala, Punjab.

In January 2014, he landed a job in Al Ain, Sharjah, as an industrial worker. It would pay him 4,000 AED (about Rs 70,000) a month — a big sum for the Class XII passout.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *