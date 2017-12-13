How Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli defied social media culture and kept their wedding a classy affair

In times when we are kept up to date on every minutia of a celebrity’s wedding day including both the pre-wedding and post-wedding ceremonies, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli managed to keep their nuptials under the wraps. While others were sharing photos from their mehendi, sangeet, and haldi ceremony, Virushka was busy avoiding the paparazzi. Even when the media reports were abuzz with the rumours around their sudden Italy wedding, Anushka tried to keep her D-Day a low-key affair through her spokesperson who in a statement said, “There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage).”

Credit: indianexpress.com