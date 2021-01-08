How Seniors Can Register for the Corona Vaccine in Houston Area

By Aaron Barker

Houston: As more doses of the coronavirus vaccine arrive in the Houston area, officials are ramping up the process of administering those shots.

Vaccines are only available to people who are eligible under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s distribution plan.

No matter where you live or which group you are in, officials are urging people to practice patience. The demand for the vaccine is outpacing the available supply, and appointments are also quickly filling up. More appointments will become available as supply increases, officials said.

If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, here’s the information provided by government officials about how to register to receive it. Eligible people can also contact their health care provider directly for information about how to receive the vaccine.

Harris County

The Houston Health Department has launched an online registration portal and phone line where people can register for appointments. Demand has been high and long hold times have been reported for the phone line.

On Jan. 4, the Health Department announced that its Covid-19 vaccine clinic appointments are booked for the rest of the month of January and additional appointments are not being taken at this time. Officials said that as the city’s allocation of doses increases, more appointments will be available.

Online: houstonemergency.org/covid-19-vaccines

Phone: 832-393-4220 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Fort Bend County

Fort Bend Health and Human Services has launched an online registration portal where people can register for appointments when they receive shipments of the vaccine.

On Jan. 4, county health officials said that all appointments had been booked and that more appointments would become available as shipments of the vaccine arrive.

Online: fbchealth.org

Galveston County

Galveston County Health District officials said they will begin administering doses of the vaccine to people who are over the page of 65 by appointment only. Officials said appointments can be made by phone, but supply is limited. For more information about Galveston County’s vaccine supply and required forms, go to gchd.org/covidvaccine.

Phone: 409-547-4015 (Opens 9 a.m. Jan. 6).

Montgomery County

Officials said they do plan to vaccinate some members of the general public when the vaccine is made available to the county. Information about how to make an appointment will be posted at mcphd-tx.org when the doses are available.

Brazoria County

Officials said vaccine distributions will take place at Brazoria County health clinics once the county receives its shipments of the vaccine. In the meantime, officials are encouraging residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine to check with pharmacies, physicians and urgent care facilities on the availability of the vaccine at those locations.

Residents should follow the latest updates at brazoriacountytx.gov.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has created a map of health care providers that have been provided doses of the vaccine. You can click here (https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=91ac7fb5e5fd47e7ada4acfe4a05920a)to view it. Officials said patients should contact the provider directly to determine the availability of the vaccine. This map is maintained by DSHS. — Click 2 Houston