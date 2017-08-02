Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
How the H1B visa programme is holding up under Donald Trump

August 2, 2017
Immigration
The vast majority of petitions filed this year came from individuals in India, followed by China, Canada, and South Korea. Photo: Hindustan Times

New York: Despite President Donald Trump’s frequent and public criticism of the H1B visa programme, new data released shows applicants are undeterred.

The US government has received more than 300,000 H1B visa petitions and extensions so far this year, according to data released last on Wednesday by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, compared with a total of 399,349 in all of 2016. A little more than 58% of those were approved, a rate considerably lower than that of 2016, when 87% were approved.

Credit: livemint.com

