How the Mysorean rocket helped Tipu Sultan’s military might gain new heights

By Adrija Roychowdhury

NEW DELHI: In the early nineteenth century, when the British were caught up in the Napoleonic wars against the French, they introduced a military weapon hitherto never used before in the European continent. The Congreve rocket as it was referred to was believed to have been invented by an English army personnel by the name Sir William Congreve. Congreve is known to have invented these inflammable rockets after much experimentation in early 1800s to deploy them against French troops. The strength and effectiveness of the rockets were such that they immediately called for attention and the British were soon followed by military engineers in Denmark, Egypt, French, Russia and several other countries. However, by mid-nineteenth century itself historians, on digging into the military past of the British, had discovered that the Congreve rocket, in fact, had its roots in the Indian subcontinent- in the kingdom of Tipu Sultan.

Credit: indianexpress.com