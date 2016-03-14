Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha and Anil Kapoor take Spain by storm

First of all, let us admit it clearly that all three of them are looking really fetching. Sonakshi in a white trench coat, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in suits are just incredible. That was for the prim and proper press conference. Before that, the actors were seen in much casual avatar. HR had his cap on looking so hot that we we were transfixed. AK is easily matching upto the Mohejo Daro actor’s classy look in a trendy sweater. Sonakshi on the other hand has slipped into an all black ensemble looking very pretty. They clicked a lot of selfies too and one with Real Madrid stars Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić and Gareth Bale.

