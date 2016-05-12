Hum Kahan Chal Diye: An Emotional Roller Coaster

By Vanshika Vipin

HOUSTON: With progress in streaming video technologies, producing and distributing content through web series has become a new age mantra. And it helps reach a potentially global audience who can access the shows 24 hours a day.

Amidst, several of those web series is a beautifully written, well-narrated and meticulously woven together show named, “Hum Kahan Chal Diye”. Produced by Dhoombros Production, written by Atif Khan and directed by Shehryaar Asif, this show is certain to take you through the roller coaster of a heart warming yet emotional journey.

A press conference was held at Haveli Restaurant, on Tuesday May 3, at 4 pm, to promote the local talent. What followed was the highly anticipated trailer, along with some scenes and music videos. Everyone loved the melodious scores composed by the music director Asif Hasan. Post this, the team of ‘Hum Kahan Chal Diye’ gathered to have a hearty interaction with the media, answering their queries and occasionally raising laughs.

The story revolves around the protagonist Sahil who loses his parents in a tragic car accident. The story intensifies further as Sahil has to take the responsibility of his 7-year-old sister. The plot is about his struggle to deal with his parent’s untimely demise, his social responsibilities more than a brother and as parents to his little sister. The story encapsulates something about all of humanity and is sure to lift your spirits and warm your soul. The cast includes two well known Houstonians- Arif Memon who plays the role of Mujahid Ahmad and Sangeeta Dua as Perveen, other new but talented artists like Hussain Asif as Sahil Javed, Atif Khan as Ali Durani, Shehryaar Asif as Imraan Babar, Maha Ahmad as Arzu Javed, Divya Kalia as Jannat Dilani. The episodes are mostly shot in the diverse city of Houston other than the city known for its eclectic mix of architecture- San Francisco. The show consists of 10 episodes of 25 minutes each, to be aired every week for two and a half months with one episode already out and the second scheduled for May 15.

Soon after the media and guest interaction, the Director Shehryaar Asif stated, “We have worked really hard on this project and are very happy with the final product. Now we need everyone to support us.”

Sangeeta Dua, who play’s an important character, went on to add, “I have played a negative role in this and have tried to do justice to it. This role is completely opposite to my personality. I joined the team not because I am an actress or want to pursue my career around it. As a producer and director myself, I know the project these kids were trying to do was not easy especially without a big budget. I understood and appreciated their dedication and wanted to support them”.

Arif Memon stated, “In this time when the films reach 100 crore club, we want everybody to help share this video to reach 100 crore LIKES in Youtube”. That’s a fair thought and from the looks of it and considering the trailer received an overwhelming 35,000 views on YouTube within hours of it being launched, this only seems the kind of a blockbuster that will win hearts.