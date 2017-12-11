Hyderabad youth shot at in Chicago, family seeks Indian government’s help

A Hyderabad youth studying in Chicago was allegedly shot by an unidentified assailant on Sunday. The student is presently under observation, news agency ANI reported. The family members of the victim have sought the help of the Indian government.

The family said Mohammed Akbar who is pursuing his masters in computer sciences, was injured after a bullet hit his right cheek on December 6. He was walking towards his car in a parking area when the assailant shot him. The family has requested the Telangana government and the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements for an emergency visa to enable them to visit the US.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com