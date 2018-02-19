Hyperloop to venture into Maharashtra, reduce Mumbai-Pune travel time to 25 minutes

NEW DELHI:

The Richard Branson-led Virgin Group on Sunday signed a framework agreement with Maharashtra to build a hyperloop transportation system between Mumbai and Pune, which would reduce travel time between the two cities to just 25 minutes from the three hours at present. The system, which will also connect Navi Mumbai International Airport, will benefit 26 million people and ease the burden on local trains. The foundation stone for the transport system was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Magnetic Maharashtra investor summit.

“We have signed an agreement with Maharashtra to build a Virgin Hyperloop between Mumbai and Pune, beginning with an operational demonstration track in the region,” Virgin Group chairman Richard Branson said. With easier access to airport gates, the loop will be able to ferry 150 million passengers every year. Branson said the Pune-Mumbai route could result in Rs 3,50,000 crores in socio-economic benefits, time saving, accident reduction and operational cost savings on over 30 years of operation.

