‘I don’t rule anything out’: Mattis on taking action in Syria

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday pointed toward Russia’s role in a suspected poison gas attack on the Syrian rebel-held town of Douma, and said he would not rule out a military response.

Russia was supposed to guarantee the disposal of Syria’s stockpile of chemical weapons in September 2013, but President Bashar al-Assad’s regime is suspected of conducting repeated gas attacks since then.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.economictimes.com

