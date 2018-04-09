‘I don’t rule anything out’: Mattis on taking action in Syria

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday pointed toward Russia’s role in a suspected poison gas attack on the Syrian rebel-held town of Douma, and said he would not rule out a military response.

Russia was supposed to guarantee the disposal of Syria’s stockpile of chemical weapons in September 2013, but President Bashar al-Assad’s regime is suspected of conducting repeated gas attacks since then.

Credit: timesofindia.economictimes.com