I-Fair ‘OUR INDIA’

HOUSTON: We are just few days away from I-Fair, India Culture Center’s signature event. The preparations for various segments like dance, skit, yoga for health, Antakshari, ‘Women who make India proud’, showcasing ‘Republic of Turkey’, live Quiz on ‘our India’, are almost in its final stages. These programs will certainly entertain the audience and will emotionally connect them to India.

ICC will recognize and honor few outstanding individuals from the community by awarding them ‘Community Service Awards’.

Consul General of India will grace the occasion and will deliver his congratulatory speech.

The commercial booths, as well as booths for religious, political and social organizations have all been allotted and will attract lot of attention. The food booths will provide variety of delicious food items at very affordable price.

This all is made available to the attendees just for $ 3.00 per person only.

And an ‘Icing on the Cake’ would be, quite a few gold coins to be won during the entire event on entry ticket raffle.