I regret cheating on my wife with Sushmita Sen: Vikram Bhatt

The heart is a lonely hunter. This could well apply to Vikram Bhatt’s rocky personal life that has seen him have two very public relationships with Sushmita Sen and Ameesha Patel in the past. The affair with Sushmita led to the break-up of his marriage with childhood sweetheart Aditi. When that relationship ended, Vikram had even contemplated suicide, wanting to jump from the balcony of his house on the sixth floor.

“That was not because of Sushmita. That was because of what I’d done to my life. I had gotten divorced, my film Ghulam was yet to be released, I was only Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, I was depressed, I missed my daughter like crazy…I had just made a mess of my life,” says Vikram. “I don’t think any one relationship in my life has wrecked me. I think I am a collection of wrecks.”

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com