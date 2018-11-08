IACCGH Power Dialogue with Richard Verma

HOUSTON: On Friday October 26, the Former US Ambassador to India Richard Verma opened the IACCGH Power Dialogue for almost an hour at Double Tree Hilton. He appreciated the work of the Chamber and stated that, he has visited various chambers all over the world. But after his Keynote address at the 2015 IACCGH Gala, he was tremendously impressed by the professionalism & deliverance of the Chamber. The subsequent connectivity with the leadership and informed updates made him quote “IACCGH—is my Chamber of choice.”



Addressing a special gathering of 25 chamber members and business leaders; Ambassador Verma gave his insight on the growing relationship between the United States and India. He shed light on the growing trade, economic and cultural relationships between the countries and how he is confident that it’s only poised to grow significantly. He also shared encounters and stories of his days as an Ambassador and how it has been a great learning experience for him. He also spoke about the transition and how smoothly the bureaucracy changed hands and work continued to strength the US-India bond.





The meeting wrapped up with Q& A from the attendees and group photographs.

