IACCGH Women Mean Business

By Sowmya Murali

HOUSTON: The Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston celebrated the fifth of ‘IACCGH Women Mean Business’ series at the Hess Club on Thursday, December 14. Event Chair Joya Shukla, Past President IACCGH, welcomed the guests and the night’s seven keynote speakers who gave a brief introduction about themselves.



Juuhi Ahuja, CEO Wisemen Consulting, shared anecdotes from her mother, whom she credited for having instilled the desire to never give up working at all stages of life. Ingrid Robinson, President HMSDC, described how being a huge football fan has helped her to be more passionate towards her work.

Malish Patel, VP Memorial Hermann Southwest, chose curiosity as her best describing trait and went on to indicate how that ability led to her many successes. Speaking of successes, Omana Abraham, founder Abraham Rugs, told the crowd that her knowledge and networking skills propelled her to establish one of America’s most popular rugs/home decor chain.

Sharing insights and lessons on how to balance a healthy dose of work and life in a woman’s life was Sonal Bhuchar, former president Fort Bend ISD. Marie Goradia, Past President Pratham USA described how the poverty she saw in India overwhelmed her to instill and encourage the importance of education among Children. Lastly, Asha Dhume, Past President Club 24, credited her family and husband for their unconditional support through which she went on to establish a successful career of her own.

Each speaker was then allotted a table where the guests received 5-6 minutes of close interactions with them before they moved to another table. This “speed networking” model helped bring forth more intimate conversations among the guests and speakers, which led to a joyful atmosphere in the room.

Shell Representative Alyssya Holmes-Henderson also addressed the crowd, highlighting Shell’s support with the IACCGH in setting up such programs. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Executive Director Jagdip Ahluwalia and a photography session with the speakers and IACCGH Board Members.