IACF Elects Architect Mahesh Wadhwa as President

HOUSTON: Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) has elected Mahesh Wadhwa as its President for 2018.

Serving on the IACF’s Executive Committee with Wadhwa are Swetha Arora, Secretary; Venkat Iyer, Treasurer; Sreeni Nakirekanti, Joint Treasurer; Shobana Muratee as President–Elect; and Dr. Vanitha Pothuri, Immediate Past President.

Wadhwa joined IACF in 2015 as a Director and served during 2017 as the President-Elect.

“I would like to improve IACF’s community outreach,” explained Wadhwa as one of his goals for the charity organization. “Additional efforts will be conducted to focus on signature events and to build a strong platform for continuity for the 30-year-strong organization.”

In 2018, IACF completes 30 years as a leading non-profit representing the philanthropic spirit of the Indo American community in Houston while addressing needs in the areas of education, family, general needy and healthcare in the metro Houston area.

Driven by its motto “We live here, we give here,” IACF strives to serve the greater Houston community in more ways than it can. Last year, IACF was among the leading Indo-American organizations to support hurricane Harvey victims through fundraising and volunteer work.

Wadhwa is President of Wadhwa and Associates, Inc., an engineering and architectural firm providing building services for 35+ years. WAI specializes in designing hotels/motels, banks, medical/retail/office buildings, manufacturing & distribution facilities. With hundreds of projects under the belt, WAI has many satisfied customers around the world including: U.S., Mexico, Asia, and Africa.

After completing his B.S. in Architecture in 1966, Mahesh moved to U.S. in 1974 and worked with Stran Steel on the prestigious Alaska pipeline project. He then lead a team of architects at a sister company of MW Kellogg, before founding WAI in 1982.

Wadhwa brings a wealth of experience to IACF from his connections with professional, business and philanthropic organizations. He has served as an advisory board member of United Central Bank and American Society of Indian Engineers (ASIE), as council member at India House, and as the Vice-President of India Culture Center (ICC).

He has volunteered his design services for The Science of Soul Study Center, Sikh Center, Meenakshi Temple Society (MTS), Hindu Worship Society (HWS), the initial master planning of the India House. Presently he is designing the BAPS staff quarters. Wadhwa practices yoga regularly and is also an amateur singer. He lives with his wife Shashi. He has two sons and enjoys the company of his four grandchildren.