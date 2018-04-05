IACF Invites You to Join and Say “I Walk – I Care”

SUGAR LAND: The Indo-American Charity Foundation (IACF) will have its signature Walk-a-Thon: “I Walk- I Care” at Lost Creek Park in Sugar Land on April 7 at 7:30 a.m. Joining IACF are the Indian Doctor’s Association (IDA) and the Indian Doctor’s Charity Clinic (IDCC) in a combined effort to raise health awareness and funds to support the IDCC which provides free medical services to the uninsured and underprivileged communities in Houston and benefits the numerous other charities that IACF supports.

Registration for the walk is free and open to all online at www.iacfhouston.com. Details about the walk and sponsorship are also available on the IACF website. To become a sponsor, please email IACF President, Mahesh Wadhwa at iacfpresident@gmail.com or call Mousumi Banerjee at 832-841-5727.

Participants will be provided with breakfast and beverages at the end of the walk.

IACF is a non-profit (501c) organization in Houston recognized for his charitable services in the areas of health, education, and human services in the Greater Houston Area. Driven by its motto “We live here, we give here,” the organization commemorates 30 years this year and will continue to expand its scope of activities to serve the communities here.

During hurricane Harvey, IACF members volunteered at various centers and raised funds at its Annual gala making a donation of $200,000 to the Houston Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

To learn more about IACF and to become a volunteer, visit www. iacfhouston.com.