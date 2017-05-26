IACF to Award $35,000 in Scholarships to Senior High School Students

HOUSTON: The Indo American Charity Foundation (IACF) will hold its Annual Scholarship Day on May 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the FBISD Administration Building, 3119 Sweetwater Blvd, Sugar Land. Scholarships amounting to $35,000 will be dispersed among the twenty-nine outstanding senior high school students from Fort Bend ISD, Alief ISD and Stafford Municipal School District. The scholarships awarded are based on grade point average; SAT/ACT scores, personal essay, recommendation letters, and need to students that had applied. Among the Scholarships is the prestigious David Raj Scholarship that IACF presents each year to a student pursuing a career in medicine.

Each year, a large gathering of parents, teachers, administrators, and dignitaries attend the ceremony that is filled with cheer and jubilation. Join us to witness the demonstration of our mission “We live here We give here” in its fullest.

The Indo-American Charity Foundation’s (IACF) scholarship committee was led by Venkat Iyer and Dr. Ramesh Cherivirala and a team of IACF Directors, who coordinated in the selection, and planning of this event.

The Indo-American Charity Foundation has been serving the greater Houston area since 1988 through philanthropic endeavors focused on health, education, and human services. Through scholarships, the IACF supports the hardworking, vastly talented students aspiring to become health care professionals, entrepreneurs, and engineers. The IACF hopes to make a difference in the future of these bright students.

For more on IACF visit www.iacfhouston.com