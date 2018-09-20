IAF Navaratri Celebrations at Stafford Centre

STAFFORD: It’s that time of the year! It’s time to rock at the Navaratri celebrations. For over 10 years Indo American Forum of Fort Bend (IAF) celebrates Navaratri Rass Garba festival in Fort Bend County. Like before, this year the Navaratri Celebration is scheduled on eve of Saturday, September 29 at Stafford Centre, Stafford, Texas – a convenient and safe venue offering complimentary parking.

Renowned singer group from the state of Gujarat, Bhanubhai Vora & Company will perform at this event. Over the years, Bhanubhai Vora has attained phenomenal track record in Dandiya Raas and Garba performances. There are special prizes for Best Dressed and Best Dancing performers. The Saturday, September 29 evening is going to be scintillating and enthralling Navaratri affair at a proven venue. Tickets are only $15 for adult and can be secured from www.sulekha.com

The traditional dances of Navaratri, known as garba and dandiya raas, are performed in concentric circles with dancers dressed up in colorful clothes. Small, decorated sticks called dandiyas are used in the dandiya raas. The most flamboyant and renowned Navaratri celebrations can be seen in western India, throughout the state of Gujarat, Rajasthan and in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Different parts of India celebrate Navaratri in different styles; the thing common is its grandeur and auspiciousness.

The Indo American Forum of Fort Bend (IAF) focuses its efforts on supporting the underprivileged, underserved and needy by contributing to the charitable organizations in the local area providing assistance through education, shelter, food, healthcare and familial and substance abuse. As a representative of the Indo American community, over the years IAF has supported many charities and engaged in direct support for needy causes. During the course of year Indo American Forum (IAF) raises funds thru celebration like Navaratri and other to make a difference in society.

Sponsorship opportunities are available starting at $1,000. Also, as an individual you may choose to sponsor an Aarati for $101 that offer four free tickets.

Please contact IAF Navaratri Event Chair Shefali Jhaveri at 832-455-8624 or email shefujhaveri@gmail.com for further information.