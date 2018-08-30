IAF Social at Skeeters Stadium

SUGAR LAND: On Friday, August 24, a fantastic evening was arranged by Indo American Forum of Fort Bend (IAF) for our community to gather and have a good time. About 250 people were in attendance making IAF Social a GRAND Success.

The evening started with a spectacular performance by Infused Performing Arts. The group performed to songs like Ghoomar, Khalibali, Jaanu, Sweety tere drama and Oh Ho Ho. The colorful performers with their intricate costumes looked great with the background of baseball field with Skeeters playing the New Britain Bees. Staging was much appreciated and the kids provided joy to all the spectators. The view of the setting sun provided a perfect backdrop.



Shikha Gupta, the event chair and member of IAF Board threw the first pitch; followed by a presentation on the scoreboard. Presentation educated the crowd regarding the mission and goals of IAF and how they have contributed to the community in the last 14 years. The Slideshow included many causes and events IAF have been associated with. Instrumental rendition of Yeh sham mastaani played in the background while the presentation played making it a truly magical evening. IAF President, Naren Patel addressed the crowd providing a real voice to the goals and missions of IAF. All the members of IAF are volunteers who donate their time.



IAF celebrated August birthdays at the stadium in a very unique and heartwarming way. August birthdays were announced in the stadium plus the birthday names were flashed on the scoreboard as well. Specially designed cake for the occasion sweetened the night. The talented chefs of Skeeters stadium prepared a sumptuous buffet. Menu consisted of lemon rice salad, falafel with pickled vegetables, cucumber yogurt sauce, chicken kabob with biryani, Veggie burger, and seasonal diced fruit. Everyone appreciated the food, and the light breeze and baseball game in the background added to all the fun in the evening.

The night ended with a great display of fireworks at the Constellation Field. It was truly a wonderful night arranged by IAF providing a platform for our community to gather. Subsidized rates for the tickets were the result of large heartedness of IAF to support the Indo-American Community in a very Indo American way. IAF would like to thank Navin Mediwala for superbly capturing the evening through his lens and “Open Forum” radio talk show of Houston. Open Forum conducts talk show every Saturday from 4-6pm at 106.1FM or you can listen live on web at humfmradio.com regarding topics of interest to Indian community!

If you would like to donate to goals and missions of IAF please visit www.indoamericanforum.com or call 832.971.6546.