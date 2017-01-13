ICC Selects the 2017 Executive Committee and Trustees

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: The Board of Directors of the India Culture Center convened to elect its new Executive Committee at its first annual meeting of the year at India House on West Bellfort this past Sunday, January 8.

The 2017 Board is made up of Dilip Dadhich, Pramod Bengani, Ajit Patel, Sangeeta Dua, Nimish Sheth, Kiran Shah with directors Sapna Shah, Rafi Ansar, Hemant Patel and Saundarya Sohoni who were re-elected and Nimish Sheth and Ina Patel who were newly elected just last month.

At the meeting conducted by the 2016 Executive Committee, Trustee Swapan Dhairyawan announced his resignation and he was immediately nominated and unanimously elected as a returning Board Director.

The 2017 Executive Committee election was conducted by Election Commissioners Girish Pandya and Jawahar Malhotra, while Sam Merchant was unable to attend. The new 2017 EC is composed of Falguni Gandhi, President; Nisha Mirani, Vice President; Sapna Shah, Secretary and Saundarya Sohoni, Treasurer supported by Rajiv Bhavsar as Immediate Past President.

The Board then accepted the nominations for three new Trustees for the three open spots and unanimously confirmed them – Lachhman Das, Col Raj Bhalla and Charlie Patel – who will join existing Trustees Parul Fernandes, Sangeeta Pasrija, Hasu Patel and Vijay Pallod.

The Board continued its plans for the first signature ICC event of the year, the Indian Republic Day celebrations at Stafford Center to be held on Saturday, January 21.