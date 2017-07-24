Eye Level- Home Page
ICC Women’s World Cup Final: Mithali Raj Admits To Wilting Under Pressure, But Proud Of The Team

July 24, 2017
India lost to England by 9 runs in the Women's World Cup final

So near and yet so far. Team India was left just nine runs short of lifting the Women’s World Cup title against England at the Lord’s cricket ground on Sunday. It could have been the first World Cup triumph for the Women in Blue, but losing the last seven wickets for 28 runs and wilting under pressure in the final halted Mithali Raj and Co’s progress towards bringing the coveted trophy home. This was India’s second essay into the Women’s World Cup final, the first having come in 2005. However, their attempt this time around was way better. India captain Mithali admitted that the team caved in under pressure in a tense run chase but said they will walk out as a proud bunch.

Credit: ndtv.com

