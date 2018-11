ICC Women’s World T20: Mithali Raj guides India to 7-wicket win over Pakistan

PROVIDENCE (Guyana): Veteran Mithali Raj smashed a aggressive half-century to guide India to an easy 7-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World T20 on Sunday.

Mithali anchored the Indian run chase with a 47-ball 56 which she made with the help of seven fours in the Group B match which was marred by unprecedented docking of 10 penalty runs on Pakistan.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com