Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

ICEX likely to launch diamond futures trading by August-end

Added by Indo American News on August 7, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Surat is considered to be the global centre for diamond cutting and polishing. Around 90% of the ‘rough’ diamonds mined across the world are sent to Surat. Photo: Bloomberg

Surat is considered to be the global centre for diamond cutting and polishing. Around 90% of the ‘rough’ diamonds mined across the world are sent to Surat. Photo: Bloomberg

MUMBAI: The Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX), anchored by Reliance Capital, is likely to start regular trading by this month-end.

The exchange, meanwhile, will launch mock sessions for diamond futures trading on its platform from Monday.

In order to help traders and investors gear up for the actual trading, which is likely to start towards the end of August or first week of September, the exchange will be launching mock trading sessions from 7 to 11 August, ICEX said in a statement here.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *