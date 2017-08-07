ICEX likely to launch diamond futures trading by August-end

MUMBAI: The Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX), anchored by Reliance Capital, is likely to start regular trading by this month-end.

The exchange, meanwhile, will launch mock sessions for diamond futures trading on its platform from Monday.

In order to help traders and investors gear up for the actual trading, which is likely to start towards the end of August or first week of September, the exchange will be launching mock trading sessions from 7 to 11 August, ICEX said in a statement here.

Credit: livemint.com