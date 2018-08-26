IAN- Home Page
Iconic RK Studio to be sold, confirms Rishi Kapoor

Added by Indo American News on August 26, 2018.
Rishi Kapoor said RK Studio was toting up losses.

Actor Rishi Kapoor has confirmed that the Kapoor family, unanimously, has decided to sell off the iconic RK Studio, established by the legendary late actor Raj Kapoor some four decades ago at Chembur, Mumbai. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Rishi said that while there is an emotional attachment to the place, the studio “had become a huge white elephant, toting up losses.”

“We brothers are strongly bonded. But who knows about our children and grand-children? What if differences crop up in the next generation? The studio would only end up in litigation as so many industrial and textile estates have. There would be family differences and only lawyers would end up charging heavy sums of fee. Do you think my father would have liked to see his labour of love become the subject of courtroom proceedings?” Rishi said while talking about the decision to sell off RK Studio.

 

