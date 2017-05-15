If God wills, I’ll enter politics: Rajinikanth

He also said if he enters politics, he will be truthful and will not entertain people who want to make money.

“God decides what we have to do in life. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I’m fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won’t work with such people,” Rajinikanth told his fans at a meet-and-greet here.

Credit: tellychakkar.com