Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

If God wills, I’ll enter politics: Rajinikanth

Added by Indo American News on May 15, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Rajnikant

He also said if he enters politics, he will be truthful and will not entertain people who want to make money.

“God decides what we have to do in life. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I’m fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won’t work with such people,” Rajinikanth told his fans at a meet-and-greet here.

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *