If You Are Drinking Lemon Water To Lose Weight, Here’s What You Need To Know

You all must have heard numerous times that to lose weight, drink a glass of warm lemon water, as it acts as an effective fat cutter. Drinking water with a few drops of lemon in it has been proved to be helpful in aiding better digestion, boosting energy levels in the body and improving concentration. Lemon water not only improves hydration in the body, it also helps in making us feel satiated and full. However, experts believe that regular water is as beneficial as lemon water.

Credit: doctor.ndtv.com