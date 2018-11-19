IFFI to pay tributes to Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and others

NEW DELHI: Actor Sridevi, who died unexpectedly earlier this year, will be posthumously honoured at the 49th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Sridevi, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, died at the age of 55 due to accidental drowning in Dubai earlier this year.

The actor had famously inaugurated the Indian Panorama section of the festival last year in Goa. The organisers announced in a statement that Sridevi’s last feature Mom, for which she posthumously won the Best Actress award at the 65th National Film Awards, will be screened at the film extravaganza.

Credit: indianexpress.com