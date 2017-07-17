IIFA 2017: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor win Best Actors for Udta Punjab, here’s the full list of IIFA winners

International Indian Film Academy Awards was the most talked about night of the year. IIFA 2017 winners list is out and Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor won Best Actors for Udta Punjab, where as the Best film award went to Neerja. The Bollywood biggies gathered under one roof to congratulate the most deserving nominations. For the first time in eighteen years, IIFA had been organised in the city that never sleeps – New York City.

Credit: indianexpress.com