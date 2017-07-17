Eye Level- Home Page
IIFA 2017: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor win Best Actors for Udta Punjab, here’s the full list of IIFA winners

Added by Indo American News on July 17, 2017.
IIFA 2017: Neerja got the best film and Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor won Best Actors for Udta Punjab. From top awards to all the performances that took place at IIFA in the New York City, here is all

International Indian Film Academy Awards was the most talked about night of the year. IIFA 2017 winners list is out and Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor won Best Actors for Udta Punjab, where as the Best film award went to Neerja. The Bollywood biggies gathered under one roof to congratulate the most deserving nominations. For the first time in eighteen years, IIFA had been organised in the city that never sleeps – New York City.

Credit: indianexpress.com

