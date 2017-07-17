Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

IIFA 2017 performance: Alia Bhatt mesmerises audiences by singing and dancing to popular tracks

Added by Indo American News on July 17, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Alia Bhatt has dazzled audience with her performances at IIFA 2017.

Alia Bhatt has dazzled audience with her performances at IIFA 2017.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards were held last night in New York and the who’s who of B-town gathered under one roof to celebrate cinema and everything that it stands for. While everyone from Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan made an appearance, the Dear Zindagi actor, Alia Bhatt was definitely the one who stood out among the crowd.

Not only did Alia Bhatt grab the Best Actor award for Udta Punjab and the Myntra Style Icon Award but she also gave some mesmerising performances. Alia’s pumped-up energy when she shook a leg on some of Bollywood’s hit songs like “Radha” from Student of The Year and as she sang Sonam Kapoor and Badshah’s hit number “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Huyi Hai”, the crowd couldn’t stay seated.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *