IIFA 2017 performance: Alia Bhatt mesmerises audiences by singing and dancing to popular tracks

The International Indian Film Academy Awards were held last night in New York and the who’s who of B-town gathered under one roof to celebrate cinema and everything that it stands for. While everyone from Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan made an appearance, the Dear Zindagi actor, Alia Bhatt was definitely the one who stood out among the crowd.

Not only did Alia Bhatt grab the Best Actor award for Udta Punjab and the Myntra Style Icon Award but she also gave some mesmerising performances. Alia’s pumped-up energy when she shook a leg on some of Bollywood’s hit songs like “Radha” from Student of The Year and as she sang Sonam Kapoor and Badshah’s hit number “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Huyi Hai”, the crowd couldn’t stay seated.

