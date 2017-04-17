Eye Level- Home Page
IIT board approves quota for women students’ admissions from 2018

Added by Indo American News on April 17, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
A file photo of IIT Delhi. Concerned over the fall in the number of girl students getting admission to the IITs, the Joint Admission Board had set up a panel last years to find ways to improve the situation in the institute. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

NEW DELHI: More girl students would get admission in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) from the 2018 academic session as the admission board on Saturday approved a 20% quota of supernumerary seats for women.

Concerned over the fall in the number of girl students getting admission to the IITs, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) had set up a panel last year, under the chairmanship of professor Timothy Gonsalves to find ways to improve the situation in the institutes, a human resources development (HRD) ministry official said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.livemint.com

