IIT Madras students organise beef fest inside campus to protest Centre’s new rules on cattle slaughter

Added by Indo American News on May 30, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
IIT Madras students participating in a beef fest organised to protest the Centre’s new rules on cattle slaughter (Source: ANI)

Around 50 students of IIT Madras participated in a ‘beef fest’ inside the campus to protest the Centre’s recent decision to ban trade of cattle for slaughter in animal markets, news agency ANI reported. The development comes on the heels of a raging debate over the issue which intensified further following a row over a Youth Congress activist butchering a calf in full public view in Kerala.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

