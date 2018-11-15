IITAGH’s Signature Annual Picnic on a Glorious Fall Day

By Abhijit Gadgil

SUGAR LAND: Many of the members and supporters of the Indian Institute of Technology of Greater Houston were disappointed when its annual picnic was cancelled last year due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. But this year, a determined group of the IITAGH board led by Surajit Dasgupta made sure that even the Fall weather was glorious for the 2018 annual picnic held on Saturday, 27 October at Lost Creek Park. They had carefully planned out the picnic to appeal to all ages and about 120 folks including alumni, spouses, friends and children attended.

Though a significant proportion of the attendees were younger alumni with their families and current students from the University of Houston and Texas A&M, a wide range of alumni from 2018 graduates to some from the mid 1960’s attended the much awaited picnic. A striking number were women alumni reflective of the changing demographics and their growing number at Indian Institutes of Technology system campuses.

The President of IITAGH, Abhijit Gadgil welcomed one and all. He underscored the three key elements of IITAGH- Connect, Develop and Give Back. It is an inclusive organization with no requirement to be an alumnus to participate in its events. The goal is to have about 6 events a year with the annual picnic being the much anticipated signature event.

Attendees were welcomed by tasty appetizers and masala chai catered by Udipi restaurant. After whetting their appetite, a sumptuous lunch was served. Once people had chatted and networked over lunch and were suitably satiated, the main event started.

Witty Bindra, the irrepressible former President of the North American Pan IIT organization and a dynamic former President of IITAGH- Houston had invited the Democratic candidate for the 22nd Congressional district Sri Preston Kulkarni to address the group. The district has been described as one of the most culturally diverse in the country. Abhijit introduced Sri and suggested his accomplished background and his platform may resonate with attendees. Sri served for 14 years in the US Foreign Service in numerous countries and speaks 6 global languages. He spoke eloquently about what he stood for, his aspirations for the country and his unifying, inclusive multi-cultural campaign.

Then it was on to the entertainment. Younger children were kept entertained in a bouncing castle. A group of young board members had arranged a series of 1 minute games designed for all skills and ages to participate. Teams were organized to compete in 5 games and scores tallied. All participants in first and second place would be awarded individual prizes. Soon competitive juices were flowing and participants got increasingly animated. The games concept was so successful that other planned entertainment like the traditional game of cricket was not required!