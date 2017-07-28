Ik Onkaar and Japji Sahib: A Chinmaya Summer Meditative Yajna

By Padmashree Rao

HOUSTON: In a city which cherishes the exploration into deep space, there will be an invaluable opportunity for contemplation into a deeper unifying Essence during the upcoming jnana yajna by Pujya Mukhya Swami Swaroopananda at Chinmaya Prabha, Houston.

It will be a meditative venture launched on the evening of August 11, 2017 (Friday) and it promises to soar high on as well as delve deep into the One Indivisible Truth that underlies all existence and experience. The text that charts this journey is from the Sikh scriptures and is fueled by the higher essential theme behind the diverse cultural traditions of India. With inspiration drawn from the key invocatory mantra “Ik Onkaar” that opens the vistas of the meditations of Japji Sahib, the yajna will make time and space sacred from the evening of August 11th to the morning of August 16, 2017.

This unique Upanishadic exposition on the opening verse and chapter of the holy Guru Granth Sahib will be presented by Pujya Mukhya Swami Swaroopananda, the global head of Chinmaya Mission. Having grown up in a home where religion and spirituality came alive through stories of saints and role models from the Indian epics and having been trained by the revered Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda and Pujya Guruji Swami Tejomayananda since 1984, Mukhya Swamiji easily blends inspired worship and love for Truth in his discourses. It will be the privilege of Chinmaya Mission Houston to welcome and host Mukhya Swamiji who now spearheads the worldwide Chinmaya Mission alongside his roles as Chairman of the Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth Trust (University for Sanskrit and Indic Traditions) and Director of the Chinmaya International Residential School in Coimbatore, South India. Mukhya Swami Swaroopananda has tirelessly carried the message of the Chinmaya Guru Parampara ever since his monastic initiation in 1992 after his studies at Sandeepany Mumbai that began in 1984. His ability to turn Vedantic wisdom into a practical tool for self-improvement has touched thousands of lives around the world. A versatile author, Swamiji has brought out the timeless essence of important spiritual tenets in Ik Onkar, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra and Sankat Mochan besides writing on contemporary topics such as Simplicity and Meditation, Storm to Perform, Avatar, Managing the Manager, and Journey into Health.

Also an eloquent speaker, Mukhya Swamiji has shared the ancient scriptural wisdom to make modern day management meaningful through his ‘wholistic management’ seminars for senior executives at corporate settings such as The Ford Motor Company, London Business School, and Harvard University. A self-development course he designed, Make It Happen, has been adopted to enhance human resource trainings in various corporate organizations in India and abroad.

Beyond his titles and achievements, Mukhya Swami Swaroopananda is a compassionate and loving teacher who can inspire young and old, skeptic and the faithful, with his captivating words and clear logic. His discourses on “Ik Onkaar” are powerful and have moved audiences around the world. His guidance using the meditations of Japji Sahib will move the listeners to the worshipful realm of the Indescribable Absolute we call by different names.

Jnana Yajna – Ik Onkaar & Japji Sahib

By Pujya Mukhya Swami Swaroopananda

@ Chinmaya Prabha, 10353 Synott Road, Sugar Land. TX – 77498

Discourses: August 11 to 15 – 7:00 to 8:30 pm

Meditation: August 12 to 16 – 7:00 to 8:00 am

For program details and more information on Chinmaya Mission Houston and its activities visit www.chinmayahouston.org or call Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059 or Bharart Sutaria 281-933-0233