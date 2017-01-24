I’m too old for a romantic film: Shah Rukh Khan

He is known as Bollywood’s ‘King of Romance’, but superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is too old for a romantic film now.

The 51-year-old actor also feels the whole language of romance in Bollywood has changed, and that he is yet to get a hang of it.

“Romance has to have a little formality. Whether it’s ‘tehzeeb’, going down on your knees, whether it is saying couplets in praise of a girl… I am from that school, I still believe in it,” Shah Rukh told select media here during his train journey from Mumbai to Delhi.

Credit: www.tellychakkar.com