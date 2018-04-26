IMAGH, IACAN & The Rose at Cancer Screening Fair

HOUSTON: The Rose, a non-profit organization that provides mammograms for women with and without insurance, held a screening at the Health Fair organized by the Indian Muslims Association of Greater Houston in collaboration with the Indo American Cancer Awareness Network this past Saturday, April 21 at the Altus Houston Hospital in Chinatown on the city’s westside. For every 3 women that have their mammogram at The Rose, the group pays for one woman who does not have insurance. The event was coordinated by Ashma Khanani-Moosa, a breast cancer survivor who had her first diagnosis at The Rose, and her husband Dr. Abdul Moosa. Ashma is on the Board of IMAGH and The Rose. About 21 women were able to be screened at the event. Gayatri Kapoor with IACAN also offered Bone Marrow registry. Pictured in back row from left: Munir Ibrahim, IMAGH President; Tuba Kumal, Andy Chen , Ayesha Shaikh, Mishel Ybarbo and Dr. Abdul R. Moosa; front row from left, Vanessa Ho, Ashma Khanani-Moosa and Tamie Walker.